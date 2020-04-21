Coronavirus testing capabilities are increasing in Sedgwick County as of last week, with Health Department Director Adrienne Byrne noting the county had secured a commitment from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to supply an additional 250 testing kits per week.
On top of that, a contract with Quest labs secured 75 more test swabs for Sedgwick County and Byrne noted those numbers will allow Health Department staff to test up to 100 people per day (though staff are currently averaging around 25 tests per day).
With testing criteria now loosened as well – with residents no longer having to be over 60 and needing to present with only two symptoms of COVID-19 – Byrne reported plans are to ramp up testing immediately.