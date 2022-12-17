Renters Rates

The Trails apartments are one of numerous rental options in Derby. Recently, though, census data showed renters are paying more of their income toward housing than homeowners in Sedgwick County – mirroring a nationwide trend.

 FILE

Renters in Sedgwick County spend significantly more of their income on housing than homeowners, new census data shows.

A median of 27% of renters’ income goes to housing costs in Sedgwick County. Meanwhile, homeowners with a mortgage spend a median of just 19% of their income.

0
0
0
0
1