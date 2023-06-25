Sedgwick County EPC

The Emergency Preparedness Center would host a variety of emergency resources and include key features to provide better access for the public. A five-lane drive-thru bay was added in the renderings as a way to easily provide an area for distribution at the center. 

 COURTESY/SEDGWICK COUNTY

What was supposed to be a two-week shutdown turned into a year many people will want to forget. The COVID-19 pandemic quickly shut down nearly every facet of everyday life. For many public officials, it was a wake-up call about the resources they had at their disposal. The Sedgwick County Board of County Commissioners is working to target weaknesses the pandemic exposed with the purchase of land for an Emergency Preparedness Center. 

At the pandemic's peak, officials discovered inconsistencies in the public access to its offerings. In Sedgwick County, the issues were primarily in the capacity of the Emergency Management services. The entity was paired with other medical services in the Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Center in downtown Wichita. Officials quickly learned that the location was landlocked and could not fully provide its resources to the masses. 

