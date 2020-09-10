Following action taken by Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County’s mask mandate will now remain in place through Oct. 21. Minns signed the new emergency order into effect as of Sept. 9.
In addition to requiring masks or face coverings in public spaces, the amended order does not approve certain masks for public use. The order now states that face coverings that have valves or vents that allow air to be exhaled do not fit with the definition of “mask or other face covering.” Face shields are still allowed.
Other elements of the order (including businesses licensed to sell alcohol closing at 11 p.m. and 15-person limits on mass gatherings) remain in effect. The full order can be viewed at www.sedgwickcounty.org.