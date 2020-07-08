Sedgwick County’s health officer is ordering a mask mandate that will go into effect Friday morning and last through August 9.
The health officer, Dr. Garold Minns, announced the order Wednesday during a county COVID-19 briefing.
Under the order, masks will be required by employees, customers and visitors of any business open to the public, in office and industrial workspaces where employees cannot maintain six feet of space between each other, in places where food is packaged or prepped, and in restaurants and bars except when at a table eating or drinking while maintaining social distance between other groups of customers.
Children five years old and under are exempt, as well as athletes engaged in organized sports, individuals doing workout activities if maintaining social distance guidelines, and certain individuals with disabilities.
Minns cited the increase in cases and hospitalizations in Sedgwick County as the main reason for the mask order.
Minns' order largely mirrors the mask order issued by Gov. Laura Kelly, which the Sedgwick County Commission last week voted to make a "strong recommendation" instead of a mandate. The mask order Wichita City Council issued Friday also features similar guidelines.
The county commission has the ability to overturn Minns' order.
This story will be updated as new details become available.