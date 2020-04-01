Officials confirmed Monday the first known Sedgwick County COVID-19 death, increasing the virus’s death toll to 9 in Kansas.
Don Crable – who was identified by a family member in a social media post –was over 60 years old and had underlying health conditions, officials said. Crable had been identified as being from Haysville in other media reports. He was hospitalized last week after confirmation he had contracted the coronavirus.
“He went from walking and talking to everyone like normal … to fighting for his life in less than 24 hours,” the family member wrote.