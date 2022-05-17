WICHITA – After a two-year hiatus, the popular Garden Tour sponsored by the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners returns this year, featuring an array of six unique gardens in the Wichita area. The tour will be held from 9 a.m. to
5 p.m. June 3 and 4, and noon to 4 p.m. June 5, 2022.
Extension Master Gardener volunteers will be available at each garden to answer questions.
Advance tickets ($10) are available for purchase online. Tickets will also be available at the gardens on the days of the tour.
For additional information, call Sedgwick County Extension at 316-660-0100.