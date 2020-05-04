Effective May 4, the statewide stay-at-home orders were lifted and Gov. Laura Kelly’s phased reopening plan went into effect in its place.
Phase one would see a limitation of no more than 10 people for mass gatherings remain in place with individuals encouraged to wear a mask and maintain a social distance while out in public. Telework is strongly encouraged as nonessential travel is recommended to be minimized or avoided. Employees exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-10 would be required to stay home.
Activities/establishments not allowed in phase one include community centers, large entertainment venues (2,000-plus capacity), fairs, festivals, parades, graduations, public swimming pools, organized sports facilities, summer camps, bars and nightclubs (excluding curbside/carryout services), non-tribal casinos, indoor leisure spaces, fitness centers, gyms and personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided. With each incremental phase (every two weeks), more of those activities/establishments would be allowed to operate, with the goal to phase out restrictions by June 15, though staff noted a new executive order would be required to move between each new phase.
With the governor’s plan in place, the Sedgwick County Commission was left to decide if it would utilize that framework solely or implement more restrictive measures of its own at a special meeting on May 1.
Commissioners raised questions about the ability for a number of businesses to open under the governor’s plan, with counsel noting most (with the exception of those singled out in phase one) would be allowed immediately.
Many industries, it was noted, have already been working on guidelines to put in place in order to operate through the phased reopening.
““Right now, I see that the businesses are doing what it takes to prepare to be opened,” said commissioner David Dennis. “The ones that have been open all along have evolved.”
Enforcement with the new executive order again came into question, with concerns raised by commissioners about the resource on the county’s website for citizens to report other citizens.
While county staff put that into place so as not to flood 911 with non-emergency calls, the majority of the commission were in favor of doing away with that and directing citizens with concerns elsewhere.
“I think that we need to trust our citizenry. I think the vast majority of our population is interested in doing the right thing; they’re going to be in compliance,” said Commissioner Jim Howell.
“As far as I’m concerned at this point, this is the governor’s order. This isn’t Sedgwick County’s,” said Commissioner Michael O’Donnell.
Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to remove any content relating to citizens reporting violations by other citizens from the county website.
As far as any further restrictions are concerned regarding business openings, Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns had only two items he recommended to the commission that he did not see lined out in the governor’s plan – namely in continuing restrictions on playground equipment use and continued suspension of buffet and self-service stations at restaurants and convenience stores. Other than that, the plan had his support.
“I would, at this time, accept the governor’s order. We will, both at the governor’s level and our local level, look at our numbers and if we see things going the wrong direction we will have to come back and talk about what we’re going to do about it,” Minns said.
“Overall, I think it’s a pretty good plan. There’s no perfect plan,” Minns said. “I firmly believe we should encourage people to stay at home as much as possible. Our hospitals, we can’t let them get to the point where they just can’t handle it anymore.”
Minns credited Sedgwick County citizens for their compliance with the stay-at-home order, which he said he believes has helped in management/mitigation of the COVID-19 threat.
Ultimately, while the commissioners lined out some issues with the governor’s plan, they left it in place as is – simply directing staff to update the governing body on court operations, business guideline comparisons and alternative enforcement options.
“I want everybody to get back to normal life,” said Commissioner Lacey Cruse. “That’s what I want, but we want to do it in a responsible, safe way.”