FD Alerts 2023

A new alert system enable on a number of Sedgwick County fire engines will automatically alert drivers when a fire truck is on the road en route to the site of an accident.

 COURTESY/SEDGWICK COUNTY

Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD) now has a new way to warn drivers that a fire truck is responding to an emergency and motorists need to use caution. SCFD vehicles were recently equipped with a system called HAAS Alert that automatically sends digital notifications to drivers in the area when a fire truck’s lights and sirens are activated. The alerts appear through GPS on cars’ navigation and entertainment screens and on drivers’ cell phones, letting them know a fire truck is en route or on the scene of an urgent call.

This advance warning, in addition to traditional lights and sirens, has been proven to protect first responders and reduce the likelihood of secondary collisions near roadside incidents by up to 90%.

0
0
0
0
0