The 76th annual Sedgwick County Fair is set to take place July 7-10 at the Sedgwick County Fairgrounds in Cheney. Festival-goers will see new and returning attractions.
The first fair was held in October 1940, more than 75 years ago. The pandemic in 2020 led to the event’s cancelation for the first time since the events of World War II.
Music is typically a big draw at the fair, and this year is no exception.
From Wednesday to Saturday night, there will be free, live music at the Open Air Area from artists such as the Molly Neely Trio, the Adam Capps Band, Lucky People, and more.
A beer garden introduced in 2019 will return just west of the Open Air Arena. It will only operate Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Food and beverage at the event will be provided by a variety of vendors, including D’Mario’s Pizza, Pop’s Kettle Corn, Aussie Cakes, and much more.
Pride of Texas Carnivals, a centerpiece at the fair nearly every year since the ’90s, will return with rides and attractions open all four days of the fair. Favorites like the Ferris wheel and carousel will be present.
All-you-can-ride wristbands for the carnival can be purchased in advance for a discounted $20, or for $25-30 at the fair, based on the days of attendance.
The popular demolition derby will return with two nights of car-crushing. It kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday with the Figure 8 and compact class competition. At 8 p.m. Saturday, cars from the bolt-and-chain class will compete.
Advance tickets for the demolition derby are $12 for adults and $9 for children 12 and under. At the gate, they are $15 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under.
Other events throughout the weekend include:
• The Sedgwick County Fair Parade
• Ranch Rodeo – an all-ages competition that focuses on the actual tasks of ranchers
• Community softball tournament
• Annual five-kilometer “Run to Cheney”
• Fair’s Got Talent – a showcase of local talent
• Petting zoo
Themed gray t-shirts are available now at Citizen’s State Bank in Cheney and Cheney City Hall, or during the fair at the Sedgwick County Fair office.
Adult shirts are $12 to $14 depending on size, and youth shirts are $10.
To purchase event tickets in advance or to find out more information, visit www.ourcountyfair.com.