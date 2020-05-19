For the first time since World War II, there will be no Sedgwick County fair this year.
Members of the Sedgwick County Fair Association’s board met last week and agreed that Covid-19’s continued threat was significant enough to cancel the summer’s Sedgwick County Fair.
The fair was scheduled for July 8 to 11 in Cheney.
The annual fair is a combination of 4-H and Open Class competitions. It also includes a carnival, live music, arena events and more. The Sedgwick County Fair Association’s board weighed multiple options, including scaled back operations, but ultimately deemed the fair too much of a risk.
The board has been assessing the impact of the coronavirus since the pandemic spread to Kansas about two months ago. The board acknowledged the impact cancelling will make on a number of Kansas groups, and said the decision wasn’t an easy one. The cancellation will impact food vendors, commercial exhibitors and entertainers.
Last year’s fair marked the event’s 75th anniversary.
Michelle Simmons, Sedgwick County’s 4-H agent, said 4-H leaders will look for other event options for their 4-H groups.