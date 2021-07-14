Those interested in applying for the Sedgwick County Extension master gardener volunteer program fall 2021 class are encouraged to attend an information meeting at 1:30 p.m. on July 22 at the Sedgwick County Extension Center’s 4-H Hall (7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita).
Applications will be available at the event, where requirements and benefits of the program will be outlined and current master gardeners will share their experiences as volunteers.
Volunteers must be residents of Sedgwick County, available for daytime classes on Thursdays (Sept. 2 through Dec. 16) and be willing to volunteer for the extension office within the community.
Cost for the class is $120 and more information on the program can be found at sedgwick.k-state.edu.