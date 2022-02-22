The Sedgwick County K-State Research and Extension Office will be putting on a youth lawn mowing clinic from 9:20 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:20 to 3:30 p.m. March 16 at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center 4-H Hall (7001 W. 21st St. N., Wichita). The clinics are designed to assist youth in learning the basics of safely running a lawn mowing business and earning summer income.
Cost is $10 for registration through March 2 or $15 after that date. Space is limited and youth are encouraged to register early, as classes do fill up. Register online at www.sedgwick.ksu.edu/events or call 316-660-0100 for more information.