As of this week, Sedgwick County has expanded guidelines for receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccinations are now available to residents age 65 and older, health care associated workers, K-12 school personnel, veterinarians, public safety agencies, licensed childcare workers, aviation manufacturing plants, processing plants, public transportation, USPS, DMV, higher education, clergy/religious officials, private packaging and postal delivery workers, grocery stores and food services, agriculture, high contact retail sales, warehouses and sales outlets.
Appointments can be set up online at sedgwickcounty.org or by calling 660-1029.