The Sedgwick County Commission on Friday rejected a proposed mask mandate by Sedgwick County Health Officer Garold Minns.
The proposal would have required masks in indoor public spaces and on public transit, among other circumstances in which social distancing is not possible or hard to maintain.
Minns said masks are not as effective in protecting against COVID-19 as the vaccine, but that medical expertise indicates they are still useful in slowing the spread of the virus.
Commissioners voted 3-2 to file and receive the proposed order, meaning none of the proposal's provisions will be enforced.
Commissioners Sarah Lopez and Lacey Cruse supported the proposal, voting against the motion to receive and file Minns' proposal.
Commissioners David Dennis, Jim Howell and Pete Meitzner opposed the mandate, voting in favor of receiving and filing the proposal.