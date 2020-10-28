During a special meeting on Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Commission addressed the ongoing civil lawsuit involving sitting commissioner Michael O’Donnell.
The lawsuit claims O’Donnell, along with Wichita City Council Member James Clendenin and Representative for Kansas District 85 Michael Capps, attempted to defame Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple by creating a false attack ad during his 2019 campaign.
Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett has launched a joint investigation into the attack ad with the cooperation of the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. That also led to the initiation of an investigation into potential ouster proceedings.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Commission Chair Pete Meitzner acknowledged the lawsuit and the ouster proceeding investigation it has triggered. Meitzner also echoed sentiments from an earlier joint release that noted the legal process that needs to be followed and the limited authority the commission has in such situations – though the remaining commissioners have individually called for O’Donnell’s resignation in the wake of the lawsuit.
“We have heard from many of our constituents on this matter and do not take this matter lightly,” Meitzner said.
Following the individual statements made, Commissioner Jim Howell pushed for official action to be taken – moving a resolution be adopted to censure O’Donnell and request that he resign from his position, given actions not in line with the commission’s ethical code of conduct. The resolution also requested O’Donnell decline to serve his term if re-elected on Nov. 3.
Commissioner Lacey Cruse seconded the motion, which was approved 4-1 (with O’Donnell abstaining), and stated the lawsuit is shifting focus away from bigger issues the commission needs to be addressing.
“We should not be spending time on this. This is a distraction. This is taking us away from the work of Sedgwick County,” Cruse said. “The only way out of this is to resign, to admit what you did and ask for forgiveness. That is your only way out.”
O’Donnell commented on the lawsuit during the special meeting, stating he stands by previous statements that he had nothing to do with the creation and production of the attack ad in question. He also understood the actions of his fellow commissioners in light of the lawsuit.
“My actions in the aftermath of this video were terrible and once again represented a serious lapse in judgement. I apologize for my actions,” O’Donnell said. “The citizens of district two deserve better and I will be better.”
No further action was taken after the resolution passed and no official resignation was tendered by O’Donnell.