While Sedgwick County Commissioners agreed local township roads are generally well maintained, discussion at a June 3 staff meeting and June 10 commission meeting addressed what could be done in the rare scenarios where that is not the case.
Typically, townships are responsible for their own road maintenance, but a statute does exist (K.S.A. 68-124) that allows counties to take over maintenance work – to be billed to the township in question – if those roads are not being maintained. As it stands, the county can get involved if a township board neglects, refuses or fails to comply with the provisions of the statute to repair, place and keep in “condition for travel” any public roads or highways under the township’s jurisdiction.
County Commissioner Jim Howell, representing District 5 (including Derby and Mulvane), brought forth a draft policy at the June 3 staff meeting which laid out a more official way for the county to implement K.S.A. 68-124. The policy included measures for official county review of the road in question, methods to notify the townships and channels for official action by the county commission (including a billing timeframe).
As it stands, “condition for travel” is also defined in the draft policy as permitting a single two-wheel drive automobile to safely traverse township roads without getting stuck and/or damaged.
“You shouldn’t have to own a four-wheel drive vehicle to get to your house,” Howell said.
While the Sedgwick County Commission does have the authority to get involved on township road maintenance at present under K.S.A. 68-124, County Counselor Mike Pepoon stated that is a “nuclear option.” Pepoon did say, though, that having a policy in place makes the county’s position more defensible from a legal standpoint.
“This policy gives us a framework and a tool to actually create solutions that protect our residents,” Howell said. “I don’t think this is something that we’ll use very often, but if we ever wanted to use it this sets us up for success so that we can be paid.”
Numerous questions arose about notification, with several commissioners wanting to wait to take action on the policy until it could be discussed with township leaders – with the idea of addressing it at the summer social in August.
Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner, meanwhile, had concerns about townships potentially taking advantage of the policy – pointing out a number of items he said would need to be cleaned up (like maintenance being done to the specific stretch of road not meeting conditions for travel) to earn his full support.
Howell pointed out he has seen the need on some of his township roads, pointing out stretches east of Mulvane he has travelled with county staff (having to take extra precautions themselves) where school buses and dump trucks have tipped over.
Members of that township, Rockford Township, also came before the county commission on June 10 to highlight those issues, noting the safety concerns that exist.
“The roads are worse than they’ve ever been. The roads have progressively gotten worse and worse,” said Rockford Township and Mulvane resident Vickie Craig, who lives on S. 143rd St. E. “I have friends who refuse to come to my house because the roads are so bad.”
“When a school bus slides off the road into that big hole that’s there, then we’re gonna be sorry we didn’t get something done,” said fellow area resident Aldine Thornbrugh. “We’re not asking for a handout, we’re just asking for a little help.”
The majority of commissioners were on board with adopting a policy to address township road maintenance in dire circumstances like those outlined, but most wanted more time to review the policy before official adoption.
“I don’t want to see any problems. I don’t want to see anyone get hurt … but I want to have a policy that’s thought out,” said Commissioner Lacey Cruse.
Howell pushed for the commission to intentionally move forward in reviewing the policy in order to take official action, though the majority wanted time to communicate with township leaders and make additional modifications.
Meitzner, for example, wanted to make sure the policy “had teeth” so the county would be assured to be reimbursed for its maintenance work.
While most commissioners, including Howell, stated the belief that these township road concerns were the exception rather than the rule, the commission was in agreement to move forward on the policy that Howell directed to create a potential timeline of official action to submit to county administration.