Two hazardous waste remote collections will be hosted by Sedgwick County in June, including one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at Spirit Aerosystems. Collection will be done in Spirit’s “P” lot near the intersection of K-15 and MacArthur, with those attending asked to use the MacArthur Street entrance.
Residents who utilize the remote collection service (free to all Sedgwick County households) are asked to remain in their vehicle while staff unload the hazardous waste material.
Material that will be accepted includes paint, batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, household cleaners, fertilizers, pesticides, solvents, pool chemicals and fluorescent lights.
For more information on the remote collection, contact the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 660-7464 or visit sedgwickcounty.org.