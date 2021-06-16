The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will no longer operate the COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic at Wichita Transit Operations, 777 E. Waterman in Wichita, after June 24.
A press release from the county says SCHD is ending the clinic due to a decrease in demand. Other SCHD vaccine clinic locations will remain open, including mobile clinics and the main community clinic at the former Wichita Public Library, 223 S. Main in Wichita.
The last days of the drive-thru clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 17 and 24 for people aged 12 and up and others with mobility difficulties or medical advice not to go a large vaccine clinic due to medical risk. No appointment is necessary.