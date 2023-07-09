The summer staple Sedgwick County Fair returns from July 12-15. The annual event will be held at the Sedgwick County Fair Grounds (308 S. Main St.) in Cheney. Commercial and food booths open at 5 p.m. July 12, but the fair officially begins with the Sedgwick County Fair Parade starting at 6:30 p.m.
The fair will feature live music all four nights. The first round of the annual Fair’s Got Talent competition will begin on July 13, with the finals being held on July 15. The Pride of Texas Carnival will operate all four nights starting on July 12. Each night the carnival will run from 6 p.m. to midnight.