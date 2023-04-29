Flat Tax 2023

Senate President Ty Masterson, middle, said the senators who voted to sustain Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a flat tax proposal showed hypocrisy.

 SHERMAN SMITH/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — Senate President Ty Masterson responded to a second failure to override Gov. Laura Kellys veto of a bill collapsing the states three-rate individual income tax structure into a single 4.15% rate and speeding elimination of the states sales tax on groceries by stripping a dissident Republican of a committee chairmanship.

The decision to deprive Olathe Sen. Rob Olson of the opportunity to lead the Senate Utilities Committee in waning hours of the 2023 legislation session was unlikely to alter the fate of Senate Bill 169, but Masterson sent a message to his caucus by dismissing Olson from the job of vetting utilities legislation.

