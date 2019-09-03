Wyatt the Warrior Foundation, a local nonprofit for families dealing with scleroderma and other autoimmune diseases, will host a fundraiser called Shooting for a Cure.
The event, which features three different shooting competitions, will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Shady Creek Clays (1252 N. Oliver Rd.) in Belle Plaine.
Wyatt the Warrior Foundation will use a portion of the proceeds to help provide medical and travel expenses for families dealing with scleroderma and other autoimmune diseases.
Registration for the event is available now for a reduced cost of $50, or $60 at the gate.
To register for the event ahead of time, contact the foundation at wyattthewarrior1@yahoo.com, or mail an entry form to Wyatt the Warrior, 1402 Ravenwood St., Derby, KS 67037.