Health Insurance Rate

The rate of uninsured Kansans remained steady between 2019 and 2021 at 9.2%.

 ROSE CONLON/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

The Derby Board of Education recently approved a new health insurance program, Chamber Blue, making it available to USD 260 staff. 

Offered through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Chamber Blue is being made available to Derby Chamber of Commerce members – which includes the school district.

