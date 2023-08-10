The Kansas Department of Transportation recently installed new, yellow “Safety Corridor – Increased Enforcement” signage along I-135 in Sedgwick and Harvey counties to alert motorists of increased enforcement of risky driving behaviors associated with crash risk. It is part of a Safety Corridor Pilot Program launched this summer.
KDOT’s Safety Corridor Pilot Program is a five-year initiative aimed at reducing fatal and serious injury crashes on four selected highway corridors in Kansas. The I-135 Safety Corridor extends from 53rd Street in Park City to Exit 34 in North Newton. Crash reports indicate 216 total crashes occurred along the I-135 corridor route over a five-year timeframe (2016-2021), including 10 fatalities and 15 serious injuries.