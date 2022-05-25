Installation began on rumble strips May 23 in seven locations across Butler, Cowley and Sedgwick counties. The Kansas Department of Transportation project is expected to be completed around June 10. The total length of the work is about 73 miles.
During the work, motorists can expect single lane closures, and they will be directed to drive at reduced speeds. In Butler County, traffic will be controlled by a pilot car and motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
Work in Sedgwick County will be completed along I-235 adjacent to new bridges over the K&O Railroad – northwest of the West Street interchange – and between the Meridian Street interchange and I-135 interchange.