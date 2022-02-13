While fans in the area may be used to seeing color guard groups perform with high school marching bands during football season, Rose Hill has kept a more uncommon tradition going through the winter months.
Rose Hill High School offers students the opportunity to be part of the winter guard, something the school has done since coach Hannah Hendricks was in high school. What the group hasn’t always done – at least not in the past decade – is compete. That changed last month, though, when the Rose Hill winter guard took part in the South Central Kansas Winter Guard Festival in Augusta on Jan. 29.
According to Hendricks, SCKWGF is the only festival offered in the area – outside of traveling to Kansas City or Oklahoma City, areas where winter guard is more prevalent. When she approached this year’s winter guard about competing, they jumped at the chance.
“They all had tons of interest and they took it and ran with it,” Hendricks said. “They definitely made it their own.”
Participation numbers at Rose Hill typically range from five to 30 students, Hendricks said, with the winter guard featuring seven members this year. While it is open to high school students, they do not have to be part of the band to be in winter guard.
Compared to color guard, Hendricks noted winter guard is a little different. While the color guard works in tandem with the marching band, winter guard is its own entity – and its competitive routines reflect that.
“It’s a performance. You have to produce an entire show with just your [winter] guard, so there’s entertainment value, there’s performance value, there’s technical value. There’s a lot more dance involved,” Hendricks said. “Our marching season is much more flag technique and togetherness. Color guard in the winter is ‘we have to produce a show.’”
For the SCKWGF competition, the Rose Hill winter guard choreographed a routine to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” theme – so added performance elements included costumes, make-up, etc. Typically, Hendricks noted the winter guard will judged in categories such as technical ability, performance quality, synchronization and overall entertainment value.
Leading up to the festival, Hendricks noted the Rose Hill group practiced two and a half hours three days a week (at least) from November through January.
While SCKWGF is not a traditionally competitive festival awarding placings, scores were recorded. Among the roughly 10 teams that competed, Hendricks said her team ranked very highly.
“I can’t say it officially, but they did extremely well. There’s lots of people there that came just to see us and it was something that my seven kids probably had never had in their life and they totally deserved,” Hendricks said. “They had never performed better until that day.”
Hendricks took on the Rose Hill color/winter guard coaching position last minute this season, with the competitive element quickly taking shape for the latter group. Current members are already excited about the potential to build on that next season, possibly even going to one of the larger competitions.
The Rose Hill winter guard also recently performed during the boys varsity basketball game on Feb. 1. Winter guard members this season include Karley Grinstead, Bella Butler, Isabella Payseno, Trystan Lacoss, Shailey Holland, Charlie Chung and Maya Isbel.