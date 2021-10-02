Marking a 20-year tradition, students at Rose Hill High School filled the community on Sept. 29 to lend a hand to organizations in need.
The bulk of the students stayed in Rose Hill, assisting with projects at the historical society, senior center, middle school and more. Another group of students went to Wichita to help serve specific nonprofits.
The day of service dates back to 2000. Students were not able to volunteer in 2020 because of the pandemic, but it has been held all other years in the last two decades.
“It started as a goal to serve others during homecoming week, a week where we'd normally focus on ourselves,” said Jessica Wilson, student body president.
Freshmen typically do a “dump day,” in which they go around town and collect people’s trash; however, the sophomores picked up that event this year.
Aside from volunteering at charities and other local organizations, some of the students focus their efforts on their own campus. Administrators have said that almost every tree at Rose Hill High was planted by students on community service day, Wilson said.
“It’s just a good opportunity for high school students to go out and serve their community because it’s something they don’t get to do very often,” she said. “It can be a little bit humbling sometimes, too, helping people who are less [well] off than you.”