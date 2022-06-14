The city of Rose Hill recently opened up competition for its 2022 fall festival button design contest, open to all Rose Hill and USD 294 residents. The theme for this year’s festival is “Our Roots Run Deep – 135 Years & Growing.”
Button designs must be drawn in a 6-inch circle on plain white paper. The exact drawing is copied from the entry – not redrawn or touched up in any way. The words “Rose Hill Fall Festival” and “2022” must be on the design, and no computer designs will be accepted.
Entry deadline for the contest is July 20 and submissions can be sent to Rose Hill Recreation Office, PO Box 46, 400 S. Rose Hill Rd., Rose Hill, KS 67133. Call 776-9880 for additional questions.