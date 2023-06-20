The Rose Hill Recreation Commission is hosting Outdoor Kids for Kansas Day at the School Street Pond Park in Rose Hill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24. There will be several free events that kids can participate in including kayaking, disc golf, kite flying, etc. Food will also be available with a hot dog picnic.
Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day was designed to provide kids the opportunity to experience the outdoors. Educational opportunities will be presented at the event so kids can learn basic skills about outdoor activities such as camping, archery and horseback riding.