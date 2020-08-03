Rose Hill’s board of education voted 4-2 in favor of starting the school year on September 8. The decision mirrors Derby, Mulvane, Wichita and other area and state school districts. Board members in favor of the decision said that starting in September would grant staff and teachers extra time to prepare for the year. As of late July, the district had not yet finalized the learning models that would be available for students.
[Note: The district plans to finalize its learning models in the first week of August, so if that is made public before our deadline, I will send an update. -Andrew]