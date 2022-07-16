A group of committed residents has put together a task force to erect a 9/11 memorial at the School Street pond in Rose Hill.
The group is led by local business owner and longtime Rose Hill resident Gerald Amato.
“The reason we put something together is we realized that all the kids that are in the schools right now, even in the high schools, they weren't even born when this situation came about,” Amato said. “We really need to educate them and let them understand what it was and what happened with that. We need to make sure that we're paying close attention to bringing the information back and not losing sight of such a tragic situation that we should all be learning from.”
Amato is supported by a board of community members, including representatives from the Rose Hill Police Department, fire department, and the city itself. He says the idea started when a member of the Rose Hill Historical Society approached him with the idea.
“One of the ladies with the historical society came to me, and she said, ‘Gerald, we need to do something, and you're the guy that I know that can make it happen,’” Amato said. “So with that in mind and with her inspiration and working together, we actually created a board with 19 people on it, and we’re working really, really hard.”
The inspiration behind the effort doesn’t stop at simply wanting younger members of the community to understand the terrorist attack exclusively. The memorial is a tribute to everyone affected by the event as well.
“I have a lot of family up in New York, and there are quite a few people that we know [that were affected.] My sister is a psychologist up there, and she said it was just tragic. Even today she’s still working with clients that were involved and had family members seeing people jumping off buildings. It was just a really difficult scenario,” Amato said.
The group is still in the planning stages of the process and has had four meetings so far. Amato hopes that they can have some firm plans for what the memorial might look like by the time the anniversary of 9/11 comes this year.
“We are in the stages of creating a design. We're trying to find an affordable rendering company. We chose the pond just because it's a good area where we can create a memorial where you can sit down, you can reflect. We'll have a water feature there as well with some benches and some flags,” Amato said. “The pond fit out of all the places that we looked for as far as trying to make it where if a lot of people want to be there, or if only a few people, that it can be quaint or it can be a large gathering.”
The event the group is planning will be a kickoff for fundraising for the memorial which will hopefully jumpstart the process of erecting the memorial. Amato hopes the whole community gets involved.
“When we start our fundraising program hopefully people are excited and willing to jump on board and make this project happen quickly. It takes a mountain of people to make something happen.” Amato said.
Information about the memorial can be found online at https://rosehill9-11memorial.org/.