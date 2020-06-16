The city of Rose Hill recently made a drinking water standard violation public a year after the violation happened.
“During June 2019, we did not complete some required monitoring or testing for coliform bacteria and therefore cannot be sure of the quality of our drinking water during that time,” a city news release posted online said.
Rose Hill is required to test for coliform bacteria at least five times a month. The monitoring violation occurred because of “failure to collect one or more of the routine microbiological samples required” during June of last year.
Coliform bacteria itself does not usually cause illness, but its presence in drinking water can indicate that disease-causing organisms may be in the water system.
The city stressed that the situation is “not an emergency” and that there is “no direct health risk” to Rose Hill citizens.
The news release said that going forward Rose Hill will pay “closer attention to our monthly sampling program” and that their “daily record keeping [is] looking into alternative resources for testing or shipping if necessary.” The city will also “call our laboratory early in the month if we haven’t received bottles needed for sampling,” the release said.
“The issue has been resolved.”