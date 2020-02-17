The City of Rose Hill will receive $144,000 in federal funds through a Community Development Block Grant. The funds will be used to complete a street project of which the city is also contributing more than $600,000 to in local matching funds.
Rose Hill was one of 39 communities across the state that received part of over $17 million in block grant funds
The CDBG program allows the Department of Commerce to distribute federal funds to Kansas cities and counties looking to improve their communities. To receive funds, projects must meet certain federally mandated criteria.