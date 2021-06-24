As part of the Outdoor Kansas (OK) for Kids Day, the Rose Hill Recreation Commission will be hosting a day full of activities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 at School Street Pond.
OK Kids Day is an initiative designed to give kids of all ages a chance to experience the outdoors, introducing the children and their families to new outdoor activities they might not otherwise be able to enjoy.
Events to be offered as part of Rose Hill’s OK Kids Day include fishing, kayaking, canoeing, archery, horse riding, disc golf and more. A barbecue picnic will also be offered at the free event.
For more information, call 316-776-9880 or visit www.rosehillrec.com.