Rose Hill Public Schools has more or less the same response process as Derby Public Schools when it comes to positive COVID-19 cases, according to a document posted on the district’s website. Here’s a rundown of what USD 394 will and won’t do when a positive case is identified.
The district will contact the local health department about a positive case and help identify potential close contact. Extra cleaning will be conducted in the areas where the infected person spent time. Staff or families will be contacted if they or their children have been identified as a close contact to someone who tested positive. Students and staff will be monitored for symptoms. Any student or staff member who becomes ill will be sent home.
The district will not “inform the entire school of a positive case.” Personally identifiable information of an infected person – such as their name, grade level, or class information – will not be given to other students or staff. Lastly, a school building will not immediately be closed because of one positive COVID-19 case.
USD 394’s leadership will “consult and follow Butler County Health Department’s direction and provide necessary notification on a case-by-case basis” for any COVID-19 cases in the district.
The district is also providing a weekly positive case report. The most recent update states that there is just one student case and one staff case, both of which are at the high school.