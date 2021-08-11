For life-saving efforts earlier this year, Officer Kevin Lee and Sergeant Jason Conrad of the Rose Hill Police Department were presented with awards in recognition of their actions at the Rose Hill City Council meeting on Aug. 2.
In April 2021, Lee and Conrad responded to a residential address in Rose Hill for a report of an adult male who was unresponsive and appeared to not be breathing.
The wife of the male had come home and found the patient on the porch of the house. She began chest compressions and another family member called 911 for emergency assistance.
Officer Lee was the first responder on scene, and he immediately took over chest compressions from the wife. Shortly after, Sgt. Conrad arrived on scene and began administering rescue breaths with a CPR mask, while Lee continued chest compressions.
Members of Butler County EMS and Fire District #3 arrived and took over patient care.
According to Butler County EMS, the actions of Lee and Conrad providing early life-saving procedures prolonged the life of the patient until EMS could provide more advanced care.
The patient recovered from the incident and was eventually released from the hospital.