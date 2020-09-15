The Rose Hill Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in three recent business break-ins.
The break-ins happened on two different nights last month. On August 9 around 3 a.m., the Rose Hill Barber Shop was burglarized, and on August 25 between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., Midtown Service and Louis Cafe were burglarized.
The burglar, who is thought to be a “younger white male,” broke windows at all three businesses to get inside.
“That’s just not common for us in our area,” Detective Missy Tharp said. “I’ve worked here 16 years, and we’ve never had a window broken to break into a business.”
The thief stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the barber shop, Tharp said. Cash was also stolen from Midtown Service, along with two handguns. Tharp estimates that the cash value of everything stolen from Midtown Service is about $6,000 in total.
The thief was less successful at Louis Cafe – though parts of the restaurant were damaged, all that was stolen was a twelve-pack of ice cream bars.
Tharp said she has limited information about the person of interest. She just knows that the individual appears to be a “younger white male” and left the area on a bike.
“That is literally all I have to work with,” Tharp said.
Tharp said that the police department has had several leads on the case, but nothing has panned out. There was only one business that had security footage that could be used by the police department.
Anyone with information about the break-ins can call the Rose Hill Police Department at 316-776-0191.