The 23rd annual Kansas BEST Robotics competition was held Nov. 20 at Wichita State University’s Charles Koch Arena, with Rose Hill High School among 19 teams participating in the event.
BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology) competition challenges students to build a remote-controlled robot that accomplishes a defined task within a competitive setting, with this year’s game (Demo Daze) structured around construction and demolition tasks.
Rose Hill’s team performed well, winning the Founders Award for creative design and taking third in the project engineering notebook category. The team’s overall performance also earned it a spot in regional competition, which will be held in Denver Dec. 11-12.