A number of Rose Hill High School graduates, as well as one Mulvane High School graduate, completed their degrees at Wichita State University over the summer. Listed below are the graduates’ names followed by their individual field of study and area of emphasis.
Rose Hill
Levi A. Barton, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Education PreK-12 (Magna Cum Laude)
Steven A. Heiden, Master of Business Admin.
Cale H. Mcneil, Bachelor of Business Admin., Marketing
Alia M. Porter, Master of Physician Assistant
Eric M. Sellers, Master of Arts, Applied Economics
Briley D. Stuchlik, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design (Cum Laude)
Mulvane
Kiley D. White, B.S. in Health Science (Cum Laude)
More than 400 students in total graduated from WSU this summer.