The Rose Hill Recreation Commission will be hosting the Light the Night Bike Ride on May 21 at School Street Pond (directly east of the elementary buildings).
RHRC will illuminate the path around the pond and provide light-up materials to riders, though participants are also welcome to bring their own accessories as prizes will be awarded as part of the event. Helmets and safety equipment are recommended. Music and refreshments will be provided at the family-friendly night bike ride celebrating the start of summer.
Check-in (by the USD 394 district building and grounds building) will start at 8 p.m. and the ride will begin at dark. Parking will be available at the district building and in the transportation parking lot.