The USD 394 curriculum will be expanding in the 2021-2022 school year – with a number of new classes added with the intent to help Rose Hill High School students with career preparedness.
Among the multiple additions are two classes that will focus specifically on careers in sports – with sports administration and sports medicine/care of athletes slated to be among the new course offerings.
While not part of the Kansas State Department of Education’s redesign project, high school counselor Greg Welch noted those same principles applied in adding the sports classes, namely in addressing the principle of personalized learning. Giving students more choice allows them to pursue their interests – and potential career paths that may not have crossed their minds yet.
“It’s no secret that sports are very popular, but very few students will make a living playing a sport for their career,” Welch said. “As educators, maybe we can expand their horizons a bit to think a bit more toward the overall sports experience and what other careers are involved around recreation, sport and related health care fields.”
Sports administration will be a physical education elective, while sports medicine/care of athletes will be a science elective and an addition to Rose Hill’s Health Science Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathway. Both courses (one section each) will be offered as one semester electives next school year to any high school student, with room for 20 per class.
For the sports administration class, students will learn all aspects of sports in current society – including history of sport, officiating, coaching, as well as administrative tasks across a wide range of functions within sports, clubs and organizations.
The sports medicine class will be a little different. Given CTE requirements, Rose Hill science teacher and coach David Penner (who will be leading the new course) said it will be offered as Care of Athletes initially – which is allowed to be a one-semester elective. He noted the class will revolve around the care of athletes in order to maintain athletic performance, improve athletic performance and rehabilitate any injuries. The main takeaway for students will be an introductory understanding of injuries, recovery and maintenance.
Additionally, Penner said he will try to expose students to job shadows and have them be present at some high school events – but liability issues may limit what on-the-job experience they are able to pick up through the class. Students will also be able to learn from doctors, physician assistants, athletic trainers, nutritionists and rehabilitation specialists in the class.
Both sports electives
have a bigger picture focus
on preparing students for careers past high school. While that presents a benefit and is one of the reasons they were selected for part of the new curriculum (nine new courses overall), Penner noted his class would still be useful even if students don’t pursue sports medicine professionally.
“I’m excited to be able to teach a new course offering
for our students and I think it will help our students interested in this career field,” Penner said. “It also will at
least provide some information to our students who may end up as parents one day and coaching or helping with recreational sports or youth sports.”
“Our goal is to help students choose a career path before they are financially obligated to stay. This means exposing students to as many careers as possible so they can make better informed decisions concerning postsecondary options,” Welch said. “This is just another step we will take at Rose Hill High School to provide the best experience we can for our students.”