Through the efforts of the SPARK (Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas) Task Force, Butler County Fire District #3 was able to purchase and install the following equipment – to address health and economic challenges inflicted by COVID – at Fire Station #1 in Rose Hill using $38,041.94 in state funds.
- A Continental Girbau® Gear Extractor (commercial washing machine), capable of washing 40 pounds of contaminated turnout gear per load.
- A Ram Air® Forced-Air Gear Dryer used to dry turnout gear after being washed.
- A TSI® Respirator Fit Tester, capable of performing required fit tests on N95 respirators and SCBA facemasks.
“With this equipment, we will be able to provide additional protection to our firefighters from the COVID-19 virus by having the ability to wash contaminated turnout gear and to also perform respirator fit tests to ensure respirators fit each firefighter properly,” said Fire Chief Kevin Webster.