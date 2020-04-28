Rose Hill will bid two street improvement packages this year. The first will include portions of North Morris, West Cox, Smith, North Munson and West Berlin streets. The second will include West School, South Morris, West Thomas and West Showalter streets.
The improvements are funded by a $144,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce. Meetings with the neighborhoods concerning proposed improvements will occur after the stay-at-home order and social distance requirements are lifted.