USD 394 detailed their plan for high school graduation. The district will construct a stage in front of the auxiliary gym doors and will have introductions, announcements and speeches from the stage. Graduates will be driven to the stage and will get out of their car, walk across the stage and take pictures. Graduates will then exit the stage, get back in their car and return to their parking spot. Once all graduates have completed the process, attendees will caravan around the town.
Rose Hill details high school graduation plan
BY INFORMER STAFF
