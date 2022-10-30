Rose Hill claims awards at WSU robotics competition

Wichita State University recently hosted the 2022 Kansas BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology) robotics competition Oct. 22 at Koch Arena, with Rose Hill High School among those earning awards.
Kansas BEST is co-sponsored by Wichita State's College of Engineering and is designed to inspire and motivate students toward careers in STEM. This year’s game was titled “Made 2 Order,” and the theme was order fulfillment.
Wichita Homeschool won both the BEST Award and the Head-to-Head Robot Performance portion of the competition. That qualified the team for the regional championship in Denver at the Colorado School of Mines Dec. 3 and 4. Qualifying alongside Wichita Homeschool was Garden City High School (second place BEST Award and second place Robot Performance), Valley Center High School (third place Robot Performance), and Canton-Galva High School (fourth place Robot Performance).
Other top awards given included the Founder’s Award for Creative Design (Garden City), Most Robust Machine Award (Wichita Homeschool), Best Critical Design Review (Garden City), Top Gun Award for most points in a single match (Wichita Homeschool) and Spirit and Sportsmanship (Rose Hill).
Rose Hill High School’s team earned a number of other accolades at the competition as well, including second place in Project Engineering Notebook, second place in Team Exhibit and Interview, third place in Marketing Presentation, third place in Most Robust Machine and also took third place in the overall BEST award.