Rose Hill claims awards at WSU robotics competition

The Rose Hill High School robotics team is shown accepting one of its numerous awards at the Kansas BEST competition put on by WSU.

 COURTESY

Wichita State University recently hosted the 2022 Kansas BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology) robotics competition Oct. 22 at Koch Arena, with Rose Hill High School among those earning awards.

Kansas BEST is co-sponsored by Wichita State's College of Engineering and is designed to inspire and motivate students toward careers in STEM. This year’s game was titled “Made 2 Order,” and the theme was order fulfillment.

0
0
0
0
0