This Christmas season, Rose Hill Christian Church (314 N. Rose Hill Rd., Rose Hill) invites everyone to an indoor, 30-minute stage presentation of “The Gift,” to be presented hourly from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 3, 4 and 5.
Due to the social distancing restrictions, RHCC will be presenting “The Gift” in lieu of presenting “Journey to Bethlehem” for the eighth year.
This is a free event, but because of COVID-19 reservations are required. Tickets are available at rosehillcc.org or by calling the office at 776-0844. There will be socially distanced seating and masks are required.