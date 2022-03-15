For the second year, Rose Hill’s Victory Fellowship Church will be holding a flashlight egg hunt set to take place from 8:15 to 9 p.m. April 9 at Rose Hill Football Stadium, with thousands of eggs up for grabs. Hunters are asked to bring their own flashlights and candy containers.
Last year’s attendance was 300, with the church prepping for more this year. While a ticket is not needed to participate, potential attendees are asked to preregister so the church knows how many of each age group (up to age 11) are planning to be there. Online registration can be done at www.victoryrosehill.com.