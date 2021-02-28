Expanding past the Small Business Saturday trend, the Rose Hill Chamber of Commerce is launching a new promotion in March to encourage area residents to shop local.
Through the “Shop Local, Win Big” raffle event, customers will have the opportunity to win prizes by shopping in Rose Hill stores – with local businesses getting some exposure as well.
“It’s just to stimulate and support our local businesses,” said Rose Hill chamber board member Sharynne Mattingly. “We hope as a chamber that our businesses will get more business."
Mattingly works at Rose Hill Pharmacy and sees firsthand what the benefits could be for her business and other participating locations. The intent is to get local shoppers to see what is going on in Rose Hill stores and realize what all is offered in the community.
With “Shop Local, Win Big,” customers who visit/shop/book with a participating chamber member’s business will receive a raffle ticket that can then be deposited into ticket boxes set up in the stores. Each visit/purchase/booking will allow shoppers to earn a raffle ticket from March 1-31.
A winner will then be selected for each participating business by the chamber board, with that information to be announced on April 15. Winners will be able to pick up their donated prizes from select businesses after that.
Businesses participating in the chamber’s promotion include Rose Hill Pharmacy, Wheat State Wine Company, Bloom KS, Lee Media Group, Koala-Tee Lawn Care, The Health Connection, Auto Body Connection, Rose Hill Victory Fellowship Church, Perfect Imperfections, Louis’ Cafe, Truly Amazing Catering, Rose Hill Recreation Center and Morning Grit Farm.
Entries will be accepted through March and businesses will maintain regular hours throughout the promotion. Mattingly noted businesses are excited for the promotion and customers should be as well – not only for the prizes available, but to see all that Rose Hill has to offer to local consumers.