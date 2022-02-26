Taylor Parlier officially took on more responsibilities with the Rose Hill Police Department on Feb. 22, as he was appointed the new Chief of Police at the city council meeting.
A former lieutenant with RHPD, Parlier began his law enforcement career with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 as a road patrol deputy. During his tenure, he was promoted to sergeant, was a member of the SWAT team and developed the department’s first field training program. As a career highlight in 2012, Taylor was presented with a Merit Award due to his role in a homicide investigation that led to the arrest of two individuals who were later convicted.
Parlier joined the Rose Hill Police Department in early 2018. During this time, he attended and graduated both the Kansas Police Administrators Seminar in 2018 and the National Rifle Association rangemaster school in 2019 to become the department’s rangemaster for pistol, rifle and shotgun. Parlier has also updated many aspects of the department’s policies, technology and records management system with his team.
In 2021, Parlier joined the Kansas Hispanic Education Development Foundation as a mentor for students interested in possible careers in law enforcement, and in 2022 he started Advance Kansas, which is a program sponsored by Butler County Community College focusing on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with a capstone project aimed at assisting an area nonprofit.
Parlier is a graduate of Andover High School, served in the United States Marine Corps as an Infantry Squad Leader, and is an honors graduate of Wichita State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Throughout his lifelong career in service of country and community, Taylor has actively sought to improve processes and operations. He currently lives in Andover with his wife, youngest son and their three dogs; their eldest son resides in the Kansas City area.