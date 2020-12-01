The Kansas Department of Transportation recently announced that 32 projects have been selected as part of the Kansas Airport Improvement Program this year for planning, constructing or rehabilitating public use general aviation airports.
A total of 93 project applications were received in 2020 for a combined total project value of $27 million. Rose Hill’s Cook Airfield was among those selected to receive funding, getting $51,000 to add security gates and $13,500 to crack seal taxiways and runways.
KAIP receives $5 million annually for such projects and requires local airports to share costs (a minimum of five percent of the total project) to participate in the program. The KAIP selection board prioritizes airport improvements that deliver the most significant impact across the entire state in regards to flight safety and/or the economy.